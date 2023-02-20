President's Day forecast, timing out this week's rain, and possible record-setting high temps coming

President's Day will feature plenty of cloud cover but mild and pleasant temperatures. Monday's high will reach to the upper 60s and we'll keep a slight breeze all day long. Scattered rain chances enter the forecast Monday after dinnertime but it will not be an absolute washout.
Tuesday's morning commute should be mostly dry but most of the afternoon will feature scattered rain chances, so you'll still want to grab your umbrella as you head out the door. Rain should be out of the forecast in the late afternoon/early evening.
Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast each day this week.
Wednesday and Thursday could reach possible record-setting high temperatures. The current record high for Wednesday, 2-22, is 77 degrees which was reached in 2018. Our forecasted Wednesday high is 79. Thursday, 2-23, record high temperature is 83 degrees which was reached in 1996 and our forecasted high temperatures is that same 83 degrees.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.