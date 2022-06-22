President of Franklin Co. Rescue Squad accused of using public funds to buy food, phones, Wish items

The president of the Franklin County Rescue Squad is in jail and facing criminal charges for misusing public funds.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they first received a complaint in April about missing rescue funds. A review of bank records and receipts later showed the funds had been used to purchase a variety of items not intended for use by the rescue squad.
Investigators instead discovered John W.M. "Pete" Brackin Jr., 76, had been using the funds to buy food at restaurants, prescription medications, pet food, socks, groceries, a shower head, a video game, a back massager and even items from Wish.com.
Brackin also used the funds to pay for internet service at his home and pay the cell phone bills for himself and his wife, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said Brackin even went so far as to withdraw cash at ATMs or get cash back on some of his purchases. Over the course of 36 months, the rescue squad president managed to get more than $13,000 from the squad.
However, there is evidence to suggest that he had been using public funds for personal purchases for years, ever since he became president of the rescue squad.
The sheriff's office noted the funds were given to the rescue squad through multiple means, including from the Franklin County Commission, the tobacco tax and public donations — but when asked about services provided to the county, Brackin had no records to provide investigators, the sheriff's office said.
When investigators questioned him about the misuse of funds, the sheriff's office said Brackin admitted to the purchases, though he couldn't provide receipts for them.
Brackin is now charged with first-degree theft of property. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Franklin County Jail.
More charges are possible.
The sheriff's office warns that the Franklin County Rescue Squad is not in good standing with state or local officials. The Franklin County EMA does not recognize the group as an active rescue squad, nor does the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads recognize the Franklin County Rescue Squad as a member.
The rescue squad has been removed from receiving any more taxpayer funds, according to the sheriff's office.