President of Athens State University announces resignation

"I have done what I aimed to do."
That was the statement given by Philip Way on Friday as he announced his resignation from the role of Athens State University president. He's held the title since May 2019, and in that time, he said he's accomplished quite a bit.
Those accomplishments include 20 new degree programs for the university, particularly at the graduate level. Way also noted the increase of online and experiential learning programs as proof of the university's culture of innovation.
But after years as a provost or president, Way now wants to take time to "rebalance" his life and focus on "conventional faculty activities, as well as family and personal pursuits."
His resignation goes into effect Dec. 31. The Athens State University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting for its executive committee Monday to accept Way's resignation.
"The Board and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Arthur Orr, chairman of the university's board.
While the university searches for its next president, Catherine Wehlburg serve as acting president. Wehlburg currently serves as Athens State's provost and vice president for academic affairs.