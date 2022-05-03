President Joe Biden in Alabama Tuesday to tour Lockheed Martin

President Joe Biden will be in Alabama Tuesday to get an up-close and personal look at missiles being used in the Ukrainian war.
Biden will be at the Lockheed Martin plant in Troy to tour the facility and see those anti-tank missiles.
The President is expected to land in Montgomery around 11:55 p.m. CST and be in Troy around 1:10 p.m. EST. He will deliver remarks calling on congress to approve his funding request to provide security assistance to Ukraine and "make sure the United States and our allies can replenish our own stocks of weapons to replace what we have sent to Ukraine."
Biden is expected to depart Montgomery Airport at 4:15 p.m. CST and return to Washington D.C.
Governor Kay Ivey will be touring a plant in Pell City while the President visits. A spokesperson for Ivey described this as a "prior commitment."