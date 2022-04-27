President Joe Biden coming to Alabama to see Lockheed Martin’s Javelin missiles for Ukraine

President Joe Biden is heading to Alabama to get an up-close look at the Javelin missiles being made to help Ukraine fight Russia.
ABC News reports Biden will visit a Lockheed Martin facility that makes the anti-tank missiles on Tuesday.
The White House has not officially announced which facility Biden will visit: Anniston, Enterprise, Huntsville or Troy.
As WAAY 31 previously has reported, missiles made in Troy already have been seen in Ukraine. See that story HERE
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on Biden’s visit.