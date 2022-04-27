 Skip to main content
President Joe Biden coming to Alabama to see Lockheed Martin’s Javelin missiles for Ukraine

  • Updated
Biden announces new program for Ukrainian refugees to enter US on humanitarian grounds

President Joe Biden

 Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is heading to Alabama to get an up-close look at the Javelin missiles being made to help Ukraine fight Russia.

ABC News reports Biden will visit a Lockheed Martin facility that makes the anti-tank missiles on Tuesday.

The White House has not officially announced which facility Biden will visit: Anniston, Enterprise, Huntsville or Troy.

As WAAY 31 previously has reported, missiles made in Troy already have been seen in Ukraine. See that story HERE

