President Biden to appear on Wednesday night's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marshall, southern Madison, southeastern Limestone, Cullman and Morgan Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Morgan City to Good Hope to near Parrish. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Cullman, Hartselle, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Alabama. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH