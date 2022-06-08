President Biden to appear on Wednesday night's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

President Joe Biden is set to make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office Wednesday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Biden is in Los Angeles, where Kimmel's show is taped, to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights on WAAY 31 after the 10 p.m. news. While Wednesday's episode will still air after WAAY 31 News at 10, viewers can expect a delay due to the 2022 NBA Finals.
The episode is currently scheduled to air shortly after 11 p.m. Jack Johnson is the musical guest.