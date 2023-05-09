Preserving History: Army Heritage & Education Center

Tuesday night's event, an Evening In the Ia Drang Valley, will help raise money for two special places. One is the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Inside this center is a whole new world devoted to engage, inspire and inform not just the Army, but the American people. A place that brings the history of the soldier to life.
"It's important because fewer, fewer people in our country have served in the military and we need to connect and tell them what our soldiers have done and also the humanity of our leadership,” explained the Army Heritage Center Foundation’s Mike Perry, who spent nearly 20 years promoting the history of the soldier.
"This is the legacy of the service of everybody who served in the Army,” he continued, “go back to June 14, 1775 when the continental congress called on our nation to begin opposing British rule that led to our independence. We need to remind people of that long service."
A sentiment echoed by retired Army Colonel Tom Vossler.
“It's important we get the real history on the record for the American people, because that history defines our national character,” said Vossler, “People have to have an understanding, all this anxiety about who am I and that kind of thing, you have to have an understanding of where we come from as a people which is going to help us understand where we're going as a people, so we have to look back at history and we have to understand it.”
It's home to one of the largest collections of unit history in the country. A collection that changes lives.
"People who come here are families trying to find out what their great grandpa did and eventually we're going to do great grandpa and great grandma,” said Perry.
A walk through this facility brings you a deeper understanding and appreciation for those who've vowed to bravely serve and protect our freedoms.