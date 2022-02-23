Prescription fraud charges dropped for Lauderdale Co. mother

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Prescription fraud charges dropped for Lauderdale Co. mother

Prescription drugs

Prescription drugs

 By Nicole Zedeck

A Lauderdale County mother is finally free from her felony charge.

Kim Blalock was charged with prescription fraud back in June, after refilling an opiate prescription for chronic pain while pregnant.

Now that the charges are dropped, Blalock's attorney says it is not only a win for her client, but for pregnant women across the state of Alabama.

"When a woman becomes pregnant, all her preexisting medical conditions don't suddenly disappear," says Emma Roth, who represents Blalock as an attorney from 'National Advocates for Pregnant Women'.

Blalock had been prescribed opiates for years to help manage her chronic back pain.

"This is a person who is a chronic pain patient and had a medical need for the medication she was taking," explains Roth.

However, when Blalock refilled that prescription without disclosing her pregnancy to her doctor, the district attorney charged her with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

"Our goal in that case was never to make her a felon, do anything punitive with her. We wanted her to enter into a pretrial diversion that would have required her to provide clean drug screens," says Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County district attorney.

He wanted to get Blalock help for a substance abuse problem, but her attorneys argued she did not need help as she was only using the medication given to her by a doctor.

"This is not someone who needs any kind of continuous monitoring," says Roth.

Both parties came to an agreement that Blalock would take one drug test and one substance abuse assessment. When the negative results came back, the DA dropped the charges.

Now that the case is over, Blalock says, "I never imagined that taking my prescribed medication would lead to a felony charge and the most terrifying period of my life."

National Advocates for Pregnant Women hopes this case can set a positive precedent for women going forward, so they don't have to be scared of something as simple as refilling a prescription.

"Pregnant women in Alabama who are experiencing things like chronic pain and need medication should not live in fear," says Roth.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

