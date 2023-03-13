Prepping your plants for a hard freeze: What you should - and shouldn't - do to prepare

North Alabama is currently prepping for not one but two nights of hard freeze conditions.
With overnight low temperatures expected to fall to the mid and upper 20s both Monday and Tuesday, many are left with questions about what they can do to keep their plants safe from the frigid conditions.
Several weeks of above-average temperatures across the twin states led not only to early blooms on flowers and fruit trees, but also to some earlier than average planting of garden flowers and some bushes.
As a result, the expected hard freeze had led to some concern for those wishing to hang on to their flora.
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello met with Bennett Nurseries owner Jeff Bennett on Monday to discuss what can be done to help shelter plants and crops from the cold.
Bennett had several points for protection. If you have already planted your annuals, or tomato or pepper plants, you'll need to bring those inside the garage for the night. If you have perennials in the ground, the best option there would be to carefully remove some of them and store them indoors for a few days and replant them this weekend when conditions become warmer.
For any plants that are going to stay in your yard overnight, their best chance for survival is by being covered. Bennett says the best thing to cover your plants with is plastic that is raised off the plant to form some type of tent over the foliage.
If the plastic does touch the plant, those parts will reveal ice burn the next day. A close second to plastic is any lightweight fabric. This can include sheets and light blankets and it is completely OK for this material to be touching the plants.
The last two points Bennett made are that regardless of what you choose to cover your plants with overnight tonight, be sure to remove that in the morning. Tuesday's high temperature will be well above freezing and allowing your plants to have direct access to sunlight and to fresh air will work wonders for their recovery from the cold.
Additionally, watered plants always fair better in cold weather than dehydrated plants do. Watering your plants at the root is key. If you have tall fruit trees for blueberries, peaches, or plums spraying down the tree with water before bed will actually help the plant insulate overnight and may just save some of your new buds from getting too cold.