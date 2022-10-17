Prepping plants for freezing temperatures in North Alabama

Frost in the forecast this week has many people worried about their outdoor plants.
The owner of Bennett Nurseries said frost is a sign for all of the homeowners who have been hanging on to their summer plants, to finally switch to fall and winter plants.
Summer flowers are not made to last through winter. Seasonal plants come and go with the changing weather, and with longer nights and frost coming, Bennett Nurseries said summer plants likely won't last through the week.
"If you have seasonal plants, if you've had seasonal color all summer and you've been waiting to change it over for fall stuff, well this week is going to be the time," said the owner Jeff Bennett.
He said for those who still want bright flowers through winter, opt for pansies that can withstand the cold weather.
For any special plants, it's a good idea to bring the plant inside or cover it with a light blanket overnight.
Bennett said the good news is, many plants are ready for this seasonal shift. As the temperature drops, most landscaping and permanent plants go into a dormant cycle. They won't be as bright and vibrant for the next couple of months, but come Spring, the permanent plants will be ready to bloom once more.
"Honestly, if you have mostly permanent plants, if we're talking about landscapes that you expect to live year after year, do nothing. It is time for us to have a frost. We are talking about maybe a hard frost, but it's not going to last for very long and your plants may be going dormant naturally," said Bennett.
He said for plant lovers that want to take care of their garden, the best thing to do is keep the plants hydrated. It has been exceptionally dry for the past few weeks, and plants in a drought do not handle the cold well.
Homeowners are not the only people prepping their plants for winter. Freezing temperatures have farmers making early preparations to keep their plants safe.
The owner of 1818 Farms in Mooresville said the frost is coming earlier than years past. They had to make some last minute preparations to cover their flowers before the frost.
Usually, 1818 farms doesn't tunnel their flower beds until November. But, they just planted 5,000 flowers last week, and baby buds are very susceptible to the cold.
Seeing as this was an early frost, 1818 Farms had to throw tunnels over their buds as quickly as possible. While they are usually permanent for the winter, the tunnels right now are temporary as they will likely have to take them down when temperatures warm up later in the week.
"We're hoping for the best. I mean these plants are pretty tough, but it's a lot of extra work. Really what I call this is Band-aiding it for right now, because it's going to be the 70s by the end of the week. And we're going to be wanting to get these covers off, because you it's just a game every day, up and down, up and down, venting," said Natasha McCrary, owner of 1818 Farms.
She is confident the flowers they need for spring bouquets will withstand the frost. However, many flowers they use to sell dried bouquets or crush up to use as dye for clothing won't make it through the week.
McCrary and her team had to cut as many flowers as possible on Monday to save for drying, before the frost comes and ruins their beautiful, vibrant color.