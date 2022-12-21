Preparing your vehicle for the cold weather

The below freezing temperatures mean you’ll need to make sure your vehicle is able to withstand this winter weather.
As temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, it's going to be vital that you are properly maintaining your vehicle and one of the biggest ways to do so is with antifreeze.
Kevin Call, the owner of Kevin's Auto Repair says one of the most important things drivers can check for during this time is making sure you have good freeze protection.
Call says generally a 50/50 mix of antifreeze and distilled water will give you about minus 34 degree protection.
"Your cooling is basically going to be inside of your engine which is somewhat a closed system. So if you don’t have a good enough freeze protection in there, let’s just say you have water in there and that freezes, the engine is going to crack, the head is going to crack. You’re going to blow out a freeze plug on the engine. It can definitely severely damage your engine," said Call.
Call mentions forgoing this maintenance check could result in severe damage to the engine which could cost anywhere from five to$12,000.
Each vehicle is different. If you don't know which antifreeze is right for your vehicle, reaching out to a mechanic is a good route to take.
This is also going to be the time to check and make sure your tire pressure is where it needs to be.
"A lot of people will look on the side of the tire and it gives you a maximum inflation pressure. You don’t want to do that. In your door jam, it will tell you what the manufacturer recommends for the front and for the rear vehicle and that’s what you need to keep your tires at year-round," said Call.
Low tire pressure can lead to a blow-out, which could leave you stranded in these below freezing temperatures.
Checking the tire pressure becomes a very important step in making sure that you are doing everything you possibly can to avoid putting yourself in harms way when this weather hits.
One last tip that call gave out and this is one some people may tend to overlook is to check the windshield washer fluid.
"If people still have summer fluid in, it might only be good to 22 degrees above zero. The stuff we put in is good to minus 22. So that’s another thing you need to keep in mind," he said.