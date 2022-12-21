Preparing for holiday travel amid below-freezing temperatures in North Alabama

Now's the time to get ready for winter's effect on your travel plans, especially if they include driving or flying over the next few days.
For those who will be driving, black ice will be a major concern on roads and runways Thursday into Friday.
Cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama on Thursday night. There is potential snow and rain on the way, and black ice will be a concern Friday as moisture freezes over.
If you're driving, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recommends you drive under the speed limit, pack bottles of water, keep chargers handy and leave for your destination early to give yourself extra time to drive.
It's a good idea to gather all of those things and prepare a small kit for your car that's within arm's reach.
Brandon Bailey, a senior state trooper with ALEA, said most accidents turn deadly when people aren't wearing their seatbelt. He urged people to make sure everyone in their vehicle is buckled in.
During the holiday hustle and bustle, more troopers will be on the road.
"We're going to have more law enforcement, more troopers from the highway patrol division. We'll be doing random driver license checkpoints as well as equipment checkpoints to make sure everybody obeys and adheres to traffic laws," said Bailey.
AAA is estimating there will be 3.6 million more drivers traveling than last year.
When it comes to flying, Huntsville International Airport said they're hoping to be free of delays, even as Arctic air rolls in.
Mary Swanstrom, public relations manager of Huntsville International Airport, said crews are preparing to inspect the runways. They're also on top of any preemptive de-icing of runways and ramps, and, if needed, clearing Glenn Hearn Blvd.
"We don't anticipate there to be many, if any, travel impacts, but we're monitoring the system and we'll respond as needed," said Swanstrom.
A big tip for flyers: Download your airline's app. That way, you can receive flight updates, delay announcements and, in most cases, a seamless check-in.
You can also view Huntsville International Airport's website here for arrival and departure changes.
AAA said they're projecting a 14% increase of passengers flying compared to last year.