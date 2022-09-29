Preparing for a 'twindemic': Could there be a winter surge of Covid-19 and the flu in North Alabama?

Concerns about a possible "twindemic" are on the rise. Doctors say it's possible we will see a winter surge of COVID-19 and the flu.
Dr. Damon Fierro said he would get a flu shot between now and November at the latest.
If you're also up to get your COVID-19 booster shot, Fierro said, you can get both during the same appointment.
Right now, it's too early to say how significant COVID-19 and flu spread will be this upcoming winter.
"I think there's a distinct possibility that we'll have widespread influenza, as well as COVID," said Fierro.
Trends in the countries overseas show there will likely be a rise in cases.
Fierro said there's been three years of low levels of the flu, so this year, there is a chance that North Alabama sees a turning point.
Health officials are fearing a "twindemic," as many hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients.
"The national hospital systems right now are pretty near capacity, and there's multiple reasons for that," said Fierro. "I think it's going to be very difficult on the health care system to handle a twindemic."
He said the best way to mitigate the spread is by getting both vaccines.
If you're concerned your immune system can't handle getting both, Fierro said you can get the flu shot and Covid-19 booster shot two weeks apart.