Preliminary surveys confirm EF-2 tornado, damage from at least 1 other as death toll rises to 7

Storm survey crews and rescuers remained hard at work Friday, working through the damage and debris strewn about by Thursday's storms.
For one group, the goal is to determine what caused the damage; for the other, it's to find those who survived.
The National Weather Service so far has confirmed three, possibly four, tornadoes struck Alabama on Thursday. After the storm system crossed into Georgia, officials in Autauga County confirmed they had six deaths.
That number rose to seven after daybreak Friday, when searchers found a body near a home that had been badly damaged, authorities said.
At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals, Ernie Baggett, Autauga County’s emergency management director, said as crews cut through downed trees looking for survivors.
He said about 40 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged, including several mobile homes that were launched into the air.
“They weren’t just blown over," he said. "They were blown a distance.”
Storm survey crews confirmed damage from at least an EF-3 tornado in the county. A preliminary report stated damage from at least an EF-2 was also confirmed about 25 miles southwest in Selma and even further west in Greensboro, but NWS did not yet know how many of tornadoes were involved.
Selma Mayor James Perkins said no fatalities were reported, but several people were seriously injured. Officials hoped to get an aerial view of the city Friday morning.
“We have a lot of downed power lines," he said. "There is a lot of danger on the streets.”
Meanwhile, the NWS Birmingham office confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Winston County, northwest of Double Springs. A survey summary released Friday afternoon stated the tornado formed at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, 1 mile east of Delmar, and traveled 9.18 miles until it lifted for good at 8:18 a.m., 3 miles southeast of Ashridge.
The summary listed estimated peak wind speeds of 125 mph and a maximum path width of 425 yards as the tornado traveled northeast through the county, damaging about 25 structures, including the complete destruction of two large chicken coops and at least three other buildings at one farm.
This, along with a confirmed EF-1 tornado that struck Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties, brings the total so far to three Alabama tornadoes.
Surveys are still ongoing in several areas of Central Alabama. The NWS Huntsville office said no surveys were planned for its coverage area on Friday, but it was in touch with EMAs in Jackson and DeKalb counties to gather information about a suspected tornado that spawned Thursday evening.
Fourteen Alabama counties in all reported possible tornado damage from Thursday's storm system, which eventually traveled into Georgia, causing damage in five counties there.
Two people in the state were killed — a Georgia Department of Transportation worker who was responding to storm damage, and a passenger who died when a tree fell on their vehicle.
The storm struck Griffin, Georgia, south of Atlanta, as mourners gathered for a wake. About 20 people scrambled for shelter in a restroom and an office when a loud boom sounded as a large tree fell on the building.
Officials in Griffin told local news outlets that multiple people had been trapped inside an apartment complex after trees fell on it. A Hobby Lobby store lost part of its roof, and firefighters cut loose a man who had been pinned for hours under a tree that fell on his house.
Three factors — a natural La Nina weather cycle, warming of the Gulf of Mexico likely related to climate change and a decades-long eastward shift of tornado activity — combined to make Thursday’s tornado outbreak unusual and damaging, said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University who studies tornado trends.
La Nina, a cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide, was a factor in making a wavy jet stream that brought a cold front through, Gensini said. But that’s not enough for a tornado outbreak. The other ingredient is moisture.
Normally the air in the Southeast is fairly dry this time of year, but the dew point was twice the normal level, likely because of unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, which is likely influenced by climate change, Gensini said. That moisture hit the cold front, adding up to killer storms.
In Kentucky, the weather service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.