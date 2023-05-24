Preliminary hearing reveals details on shootout that killed Huntsville Officer Garrett Crumby

The man accused of murdering a Huntsville police officer could face a death penalty.
On Wednesday, a judge said there was enough probable cause to hand the case over to a grand jury.
An investigator with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations testified the deadly situation all started after a woman called 911 saying someone shot her. Investigators later found out that the woman was Juan Laws’ girlfriend.
Officer Garrett Crumby and Albert Morin responded to the domestic disturbance call.
Investigators said body camera footage showed that, when they arrived at the scene, officers heard a woman screaming inside the apartment.
That's when Officer Crumby opened the door and was immediately shot.
Investigators said a shootout occurred, where more than 20 rounds were fired.
Officer Morin told investigators he only saw a man wearing body armor inside and that's when his training kicked in, and he shot Juan Laws in the leg before he went over the railing into the floor below to call for backup.
Prosecutors called his actions that day heroic.
"He saved many lives that day by what he did. Just speaking to him and knowing what he did. It's pretty unbelievable," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann.
Unfortunately, Officer Garrett Crumby did not make it after investigators said Juan Laws shot at him several times even after he was down.
It's still unclear how many times he was shot because the autopsy is still not complete.
What lead up to the standoff?
Laws’ girlfriend told investigators Laws came home drunk after she spent most of the day trying to figure out where he was. She said Laws was bumping into things, falling over, and even fell asleep on the bathroom floor.
When he woke up, Laws went looking for his guns in the apartment, and that's when he shot her.
The girlfriend told investigators she's not sure if he meant to shoot her because he wasn't looking at her when the gun went off.
During the standoff, investigators said the girlfriend dropped two kids out of the apartment window to a deputy below before she also jumped out.
Meanwhile, investigators said Laws was calling his family telling them he was bleeding out in the apartment after being shot in the leg. Those family members convinced Laws to turn himself in, and deputies were able to take Laws into custody.
What’s next?
State investigators are still going through all of the evidence.
Investigators said they haven't been able to interview Laws at all. However, they've asked his attorneys to try to set something up. Laws’ defense team said that probably won't happen.
“We generally tell everybody who is facing any kind of criminal charge. Keep your mouth shut,” Defense Attorney Bruce Gardner said.
“That's for a number of reasons. That's something we deal with when striking a jury. Obviously, you don't want them to say anything that's going to be detrimental to them, but oftentimes something innocent enough that is said can be taken out of context, interpreted differently than was anticipated. The sound advice is to not speak. You have attorneys appointed to represent you. Let us do our job,” Defense Attorney Larry Marsili added.
Prosecutors say they're not worried about hearing from laws because the evidence they have already speaks for itself.
It could take more than a year until we hear from a grand jury on whether Laws will face a jury.