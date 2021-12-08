You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Preliminary hearing postponed for Madison County arson suspect

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert

The preliminary hearing for a Harvest man accused of setting 10 fires in a three-hour span in Madison County has been postponed, records show.

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, will now have to wait until Dec. 22 for the hearing. It was previously set for Wednesday after being delayed in November.

Court records show the latest request for a new date was made because the lead investigator in the case “is unavailable due to illness.” Prosecutors filed their request Tuesday.

Hubbert is charged with eight counts of attempted arson and two counts of first-degree arson. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center without bond after a judge ruled he posed a threat to the public if released.