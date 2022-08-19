 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Preliminary autopsy report identifies missing Morgan County mother’s cause of death

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Haynes

The Morgan County Coroners Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office have received the preliminary autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville in the Taylor Renae Haynes missing/death Investigation.

The preliminary cause of death is listed as suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

The family has been notified of the results.

The investigation remains active until final autopsy results are in, the sheriff’s office said.

Haynes, a 25-year-old mother, had been missing for about a month when her body was found in a wooded area in Trinity on Aug. 11. Read more here

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you