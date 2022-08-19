Preliminary autopsy report identifies missing Morgan County mother’s cause of death

The Morgan County Coroners Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office have received the preliminary autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville in the Taylor Renae Haynes missing/death Investigation.
The preliminary cause of death is listed as suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
The family has been notified of the results.
The investigation remains active until final autopsy results are in, the sheriff’s office said.
Haynes, a 25-year-old mother, had been missing for about a month when her body was found in a wooded area in Trinity on Aug. 11. Read more here