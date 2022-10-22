 Skip to main content
Pregnant woman killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

A pregnant woman was killed in an overnight crash in Limestone County, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Zehner Road, south of Highway 72 in Athens.

That victim's name is not being released at this time.

