Predictions: These will be Alabama’s 20 most popular baby names in 2022

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Predictions: These will be Alabama’s 20 most popular baby names in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Baby Names

Barely longer than two months into the year, a website says it already can predict which baby names will be the most popular in Alabama in 2022.

The website Names.org says its choices are based on Social Security Administration data on birth and user interest on its website.

William is tops for boys, and Ava is the most popular for girls, according to the site.

Alabama’s list has three boy names and four girl names not included on a nationwide list: Asher, Jackson and John for the boys, and Elizabeth, Ella, Harper and Mary for the girls.

Here’s the Top 10 for boy and girls:

Most Popular Names for Boys in Alabama in 2022

1) William

2) James

3) John

4) Noah

5) Elijah

6) Liam

7) Oliver

8) Jackson

9) Henry

10) Asher

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in 2022

1) Ava

2) Olivia

3) Emma

4) Amelia

5) Charlotte

6) Harper

7) Mary

8) Elizabeth

9) Evelyn

10) Ella

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you