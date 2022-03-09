Predictions: These will be Alabama’s 20 most popular baby names in 2022

Barely longer than two months into the year, a website says it already can predict which baby names will be the most popular in Alabama in 2022.
The website Names.org says its choices are based on Social Security Administration data on birth and user interest on its website.
William is tops for boys, and Ava is the most popular for girls, according to the site.
Alabama’s list has three boy names and four girl names not included on a nationwide list: Asher, Jackson and John for the boys, and Elizabeth, Ella, Harper and Mary for the girls.
Here’s the Top 10 for boy and girls:
Most Popular Names for Boys in Alabama in 2022
1) William
2) James
3) John
4) Noah
5) Elijah
6) Liam
7) Oliver
8) Jackson
9) Henry
10) Asher
10 Most Popular Names for Girls in 2022
1) Ava
2) Olivia
3) Emma
4) Amelia
5) Charlotte
6) Harper
7) Mary
8) Elizabeth
9) Evelyn
10) Ella