Powerful cold front sweeps through North Alabama, Southern Tennessee

Saturday morning starts off rainy but will be dry by the later breakfast time hours. The primary forcing behind today's rain is a cold front which will plummet out temperatures. Weekend highs will reach only to the upper 40s and a strong breeze from the north will persist.
Overnight lows this weekend will fall to the upper 20s. If you have outdoor pets or plants you are going to want to bring those indoors this weekend.
Monday and Tuesday bring high temperatures in the 50s and then we head straight back into the 40s for our highs for the rest of the week.
SATURDAY: Early morning rain. Partly cloudy by lunch. Highs in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: N 10 MPH.