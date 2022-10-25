Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million ahead of Wednesday drawing

Get all six numbers right on Wednesday and you could be the winner of Powerball's fifth-largest jackpot at an estimated $700 million.
Game leaders increased the jackpot Tuesday after 35 drawings in a row with no winner. It's now the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot and Powerball's largest prize so far in 2022.
The cash-out value is about $335.7 million before taxes.
Even if you don't match all six numbers, there are still opportunities to win smaller prizes. Powerball reported more than 1.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million in Monday's drawing, including a ticket bought in Texas worth $1 million.
Tickets are not available in Alabama but can be purchased in Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.