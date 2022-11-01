Powerball jackpot now 2nd-largest in lottery history; Alabamians cross state lines for shot at $1.2B

The Powerball jackpot swelled to $1.2 billion after no one won the whole pot Monday.
Two shops in Ardmore did sell a winning ticket worth $50,000. That means the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball.
The $50,000 tickets were sold at True Discount and HP Max Fuel Express.
That luck brings Alabamians to True Discount.
"It may pay off this time, I hope," said one lottery hopeful from Alabama.
The majority of car tags in the parking lot read "Alabama."
"It's worth it, well worth it," said another Alabama customer.
Customers said they don't mind the trek, but they do wish the state would commit to a lottery.
"It'd help a lot in Alabama," a customer said.
Most Alabamians found in a lottery store sound like a broken record: Bring the lottery to their state.
"It'd help education, schools, taxes and roads — everything," said a customer.
Another customer, Joe Shaw, agreed. He said maybe the state needs to pinpoint where the additional revenue would go.
"A lot of your revenue is coming up here," said Shaw. "I think if the state came up with a good transparent plan on where our revenue was gonna go and be used for, it could do a lot of good for our state."
Shaw said he's hoping the next legislative session, in 2023, has a breakthrough.
The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Wednesday. It's the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.