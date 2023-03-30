Power returning for Florence customers, but threat of severe storms looms

Almost a week since storms knocked out power, Florence Utilities has been able to restore power to thousands of people without it.
One of those homes belongs to Nora Nunley, who WAAY 31 spoke to on Monday.
Nunley said her power was off for four days, making it hard for the expecting mother to be able to do tasks such as cooking and taking baths.
She said the time without power was frustrating, but she's grateful it is now back.
"Florence is not very big and they only have so much resources they can do themselves," said Nunley. "The guys that came out here, the power company, were really good."
As of Thursday evening, Florence Utilities said less than 600 households were without power.
Severe weather however is in the forecast for Friday night and for Nunley, hearing bad weather could strike again worries her.
"I'm hoping it just passes us this time because I don't want to be without power again," said Nunley. "It's not good."
Crews from the Florence-Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency were also out on Thursday surveying damage.
Heath Bennett, the Deputy Director of the county EMA, said going through the county looking for all of the damage is taxing, but it's all towards a major purpose.
"Without this, if we don't go out and record all of the damage, then there's no chance that we can get any help," said Bennett. "This is kind of the foundation of one of those things we have to do in order to attempt to get some assistance."
Bennett said once they input the damage data, they then send it to the statewide EMA, who can then begin provide relief assistance.