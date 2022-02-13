Power restored in Big Cove area of Huntsville

UPDATE:
Service has been restored in the Big Cove area, Huntsville Utilities officials says.
The outage was due to a vehicle striking a utility pole on Taylor Rd. near Walmart.
The pole has been temporarily fixed.
Customers may experience a brief power outage while switches are transferred, Huntsville Utilities says.
Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448.
PREVIOUS:
Huntsville Utilities is reporting a massive power outage in the Big Cove area from Miller Lane south to Old Big Cove Road and from Green Mountain Road east to Hwy 431 South.
According to Huntsville Utilities outage map more than 1300 people are without power currently.
You can view the map here.
It's unclear what caused the outage at this time, Huntsville Utilities officials say.
Service will be restored as quickly as possible.