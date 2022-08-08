Power restored after vehicle gets stuck in guy wire

UPDATE 9:30 AM: Don Webster with HEMSI says no one was injured in the wreck.
It happened off Sullivan St. and Wall Triana Hwy at 7:06 a.m.
----
UPDATE 9 AM: Power is now restored to the area.
Huntsville Utilities do need to make some repairs, so there will be an additional, brief maintenance outage in the next 30-60 minutes.
If you are experiencing a service issue, please call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).
-----
Some people in Madison County are without power after a wreck.
Huntsville Utilities shut the power off to safely remove the vehicle from guy wire.
The outage impacts people from Mill Road south of I-565 to Martin Road and from Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road.
The utility company says they will restore power as soon as the removal is complete.
We are working to learn more details about the wreck at this time.