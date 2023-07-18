 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Power outages, fallen trees affect traffic in Huntsville and Madison

  • Updated
Many traffic signals are not functioning and Public Works is responding to reports of more than 30 downed trees, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Police officers are directing traffic at intersections across the city of Huntsville.

The city if Madison also reports power outages and trees down. 

The city of Madison says officers are at Highway 72 and Wall Triana providing traffic control.

Huntsville Police and the city of Madison remind you that if a traffic signal is out and an officer is not present, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com