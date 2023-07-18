Power outages, fallen trees affect traffic in Huntsville and Madison

Many traffic signals are not functioning and Public Works is responding to reports of more than 30 downed trees, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Police officers are directing traffic at intersections across the city of Huntsville.
The city if Madison also reports power outages and trees down.
The city of Madison says officers are at Highway 72 and Wall Triana providing traffic control.
Huntsville Police and the city of Madison remind you that if a traffic signal is out and an officer is not present, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.