Power outage in Madison causing some traffic lights to go out

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Lingering flooding caused by heavy rainfall that occurred
early this morning, with another round of rainfall this evening.
Portions of Limestone and Madison Counties received 4 to 7 plus
inches of rainfall this morning, with another 1 to 2 plus inches
of rainfall this evening.
* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.
* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Lingering flooding will continue to subside in
portions of Limestone and Madison Counties from Athens
eastward to Research Park in Madison County, including
Harvest, Toney, Monrovia, Northwest Huntsville, and Madison.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores
Mill, Hazel Green, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M
University, New Market, Elkmont, Toney, Fisk, Capshaw,
Ryland, French Mill, Brownsboro, Holland Gin, Maysville and
Plevna.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&