Power outage impacts hundreds in south Huntsville

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. However, there is still a section without power in the area of California Street due to a downed power line.
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities reports it is responding to a power outage in south Huntsville impacting customers from Clinton Avenue south to Drake Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to Monte Sano.
Hundreds of customers appear to be impacted.
As of 4:20 p.m., the Huntsville Police Department reports traffic signals at Governors Drive at the California and Madison street intersections are out. The light at Whitesburg Drive and Bob Wallace Avenue is also out. Please treat these intersections as four-way stops.
A cause for the outage is not currently known.
