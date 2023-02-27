 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Power outage impacts hundreds in south Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Utilities power outage

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. However, there is still a section without power in the area of California Street due to a downed power line.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities reports it is responding to a power outage in south Huntsville impacting customers from Clinton Avenue south to Drake Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to Monte Sano.

Hundreds of customers appear to be impacted.

As of 4:20 p.m., the Huntsville Police Department reports traffic signals at Governors Drive at the California and Madison street intersections are out. The light at Whitesburg Drive and Bob Wallace Avenue is also out. Please treat these intersections as four-way stops.

A cause for the outage is not currently known.

See the outage map here.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you