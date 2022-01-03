Power outage darkens traffic lights at 2 County Line Road intersections in Madison

The Madison Police Department reports that traffic lights are out at County Line Road and Mill and County Line Road and Hardiman due to a power outage.
Police said the intersections should be treated as four-way stops.
Use caution in the area.
The Madison Police Department reports that traffic lights are out at County Line Road and Mill and County Line Road and Hardiman due to a power outage.
Police said the intersections should be treated as four-way stops.
Use caution in the area.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com