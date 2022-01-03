Power being restored for residents after heavy snow in North Alabama causes scattered outages

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Power being restored for residents after heavy snow in North Alabama causes scattered outages

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE (6 p.m.): Athens Utilities has moved a portion of the power load to an industry's substation near Greenbrier, allowing most of the Swancott area to get power back. A mobile transformer is onsite and should allow power to be restored to other customers by 11 p.m. Monday.

UPDATE (2 p.m.): Huntsville Utilities has restored power to all but about 1,000 of its customers, down from a peak of 12,000, the utility said. Anyone still experiencing a service issue is advised to call 256-535-4448 if they have not already done so. 

UPDATE (Noon): Athens Utilities has restored power to 400 customers, with another 200 expected to have power restored Monday afternoon. About 2,800 remain without power as of noon Monday. 

ORIGINAL: Thousands of residents woke up to power outages in North Alabama hours after a heavy snow blanketed the area overnight.

Approximately 5,000 Huntsville Utilities customers are without power as of 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Huntsville Utilities said there are five reports of lines down.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are responding and will have service restored as quickly and as safely as possible. At this time, we do not have restoration estimates for specific areas.

If you are without service and do not see your area marked on the Outage Map, call 256-535-4448.

See the outage map HERE

Athens Utilities is working to repair damage to Greenbrier Substation.

Approximately 3,500 customers out of power along County Line Road and in Swancott area were without power as of 8:50 a.m. Monday.

Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said crews have switched as many customers as possible to other power sources and are making arrangements to bring in a mobile unit to help serve those remaining without power, according to the city of Athens.

Davis said it appeared lightning from a weekend storm struck and damaged a substation power transformer.

"We are working on all options simultaneously in an effort to restore power to customers," Davis said.

As of early Monday morning, the largest pockets of outages impacted up to 1,300 people in three separate areas of southeast Madison County.

Joe Wheeler EMC reported about 20 outages left just over 400 people without power.

Crews are working to get power back on to everyone as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com