Power being restored for residents after heavy snow in North Alabama causes scattered outages

UPDATE (6 p.m.): Athens Utilities has moved a portion of the power load to an industry's substation near Greenbrier, allowing most of the Swancott area to get power back. A mobile transformer is onsite and should allow power to be restored to other customers by 11 p.m. Monday.
UPDATE (2 p.m.): Huntsville Utilities has restored power to all but about 1,000 of its customers, down from a peak of 12,000, the utility said. Anyone still experiencing a service issue is advised to call 256-535-4448 if they have not already done so.
UPDATE (Noon): Athens Utilities has restored power to 400 customers, with another 200 expected to have power restored Monday afternoon. About 2,800 remain without power as of noon Monday.
ORIGINAL: Thousands of residents woke up to power outages in North Alabama hours after a heavy snow blanketed the area overnight.
Approximately 5,000 Huntsville Utilities customers are without power as of 8:40 a.m. Monday.
Huntsville Utilities said there are five reports of lines down.
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are responding and will have service restored as quickly and as safely as possible. At this time, we do not have restoration estimates for specific areas.
If you are without service and do not see your area marked on the Outage Map, call 256-535-4448.
See the outage map HERE
Athens Utilities is working to repair damage to Greenbrier Substation.
Approximately 3,500 customers out of power along County Line Road and in Swancott area were without power as of 8:50 a.m. Monday.
Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said crews have switched as many customers as possible to other power sources and are making arrangements to bring in a mobile unit to help serve those remaining without power, according to the city of Athens.
Davis said it appeared lightning from a weekend storm struck and damaged a substation power transformer.
"We are working on all options simultaneously in an effort to restore power to customers," Davis said.
As of early Monday morning, the largest pockets of outages impacted up to 1,300 people in three separate areas of southeast Madison County.
Joe Wheeler EMC reported about 20 outages left just over 400 people without power.
Crews are working to get power back on to everyone as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.