Potentially significant severe weather Saturday

The potential for a significant severe weather event is increasing for New Year's Day. All of North Alabama has been upgraded to a Level 3 risk for severe storms tomorrow. It is not out of the question to see a further upgrade as the events gets closer. Regardless of the exact level, all modes of severe weather will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the main severe weather window, spotty showers may linger through the morning and early afternoon. Here is a timeframe for when we expect to see severe weather across our coverage area Saturday. These are duration times, not arrival times.
Shoals: 2 PM - 10 PM
I-65 Corridor: 3 PM - 12 AM Sun
Sand Mountain: 4 PM - 2 AM Sun
What we will need to monitor very closely is the potential supercell development ahead of the main line of storms tomorrow afternoon. Should any supercells develop, the risk for stronger, long-track tornadoes will increase. The primary squall line could bring widespread damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH and brief spin up tornadoes. Heavy rain will also lead to ponding on the roadways and rises in area waterways. The severe weather threat comes to an end just after midnight.
Now is the time prepare! Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings tomorrow, locate your shelter, and charge up your mobile devices. Continue to stay with WAAY 31 for updates on air and online at waaytv.com as we track these storms.
Looking ahead, our weather pattern shifts directly from Spring to Winter! Very cold air quickly moves in behind the front Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures crash during the day Sunday to the low 30s! Another weak disturbance on the back side of Saturday's system may be just enough to even squeeze out a few snowflakes Sunday. No accumulations are expected. Overnight lows Sunday night are in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens. Residual moisture on roads could refreeze Sunday night and lead to black ice Monday morning. The brisk northerly wind should help to dry out some roads, thus limiting black ice concerns. Highs only recover to the 40s Monday before rebounding to more seasonable norms midweek. Rain chances return by next Thursday.