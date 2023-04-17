Potential juror removed from Limestone County courtroom, jailed during Mason Sisk murder trial

Jury selection started with a twist in Athens as Mason Sisk's capital murder trial got underway Monday morning.
During the process, one potential juror was put in handcuffs and taken out of the courtroom.
It began when Judge Chad Wise polled the jury pool if any of them had any mental disability that would prevent them from serving on a jury. The man approached the bench and said something that made Wise call for deputies to put the man in custody.
The man was given five days in jail for contempt of court.
Jury selection continued.
Sisk is accused of four counts of capital murder in the killing of five family members in Elkmont in 2019. This is the second trial in this case.
The judge declared a mistrial during the first trial after a cell phone belonging to one of the victims was unlocked by the FBI.
Stick with WAAY for updates.