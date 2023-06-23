Potential for strong storms Sunday through Sunday night

We're heading into the weekend on a quiet note. Look for mostly clear skies tonight and lows in the mid-60s.
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days to get outside. The wide majority of North Alabama will remain dry and mostly sunny. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Sunday remains a bit of a wildcard. There is a chance of scattered storms throughout the day, but we are not anticipating a washout. If storms do develop, they will have the potential of producing severe wind and hail. If conditions stay dry, temperatures will climb to the 90s and the heat index could peak near 100.
The severe threat will continue Sunday night as a cold front pushes through the region. North Alabama is currently in a Level 1 risk. The rain should clear out near or shortly after sunrise on Monday.
Highs are forecast to remain in the low to mid-90s all of next week. Get ready for some heat!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SW 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.