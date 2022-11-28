Potential for severe storms on Tuesday

Mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid 40s before dawn.
Tuesday Severe Storm Potential
While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front. The timing looks to be late afternoon starting at around 3pm in the Shoals. As the storms progress eastward, they will impact the I-65 corridor and continue into the Huntsville Metro around the evening rush hours. This will lead to less than favorable driving conditions on the commute home.
Strong storms will remain over the Tennessee Valley through the night on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The heaviest storms will be around midnight with pea-sized hail, gusty winds of up to 60 mph and tornado development is possible. The threat for a tornado is low but not zero. Stay informed by downloading the WAAY 31 App as you review your safety plan. The WAAY 31 StormTracker team will keep you updated on air, online, on your device.
By Wednesday morning, the heavy rain and storms move east of the viewing area. We can't rule out a few lingering showers through lunchtime. Sunshine returns behind the front.
You can expect a dry, but cooler stretch for the rest of the week. Highs reach for the upper 40s and mid 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low around 45. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Gusty winds. Afternoon and evening storms may be strong. Highs mid to upper 60s. Rain chance: 60%. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.