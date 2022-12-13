Potential charges of active shooting threat suspect

A hoax active shooter threat can lead to hefty charges and possibly even jail time.
Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in the state of Alabama, the hoax would be a terrorist threat charge. That's a Class-C Felony.
Swafford said if the person accountable is caught, the person will likely face the same charge in every jurisdiction impacted.
Schools in Huntsville, Trinity, Lauderdale County and Scottsboro received fake active shooter calls Tuesday morning.
SRO's, police and deputies successfully determined the threats were not credible.
Swafford said an Ohio area code targeted a threat to West Morgan High School and some of the other impacted schools in North Alabama.
Although the number comes from Ohio, Swafford said that may not lead investigators to the suspect.
"It's a starting point, that's about it," said Swafford. "You know when something like that happens, we're dealing with technology, there's apps to a spoof number, and there's always a digital trail."
He said now, pieces will have to be put together to determine where the suspect may of been calling from.
The investigation now goes beyond local agencies because multiple areas and states are involved.
"It remains to be seen how large this is and how many incidents occurred and we're hearing it being in different states, so really, it'll not focus so much on Morgan County, will hand it over to our federal partner," said Swafford.
If schools in other state received threats from that same Ohio number, Swafford said the suspect could rack up even more charges across state lines.