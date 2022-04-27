 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pot, pills, stolen gun found in Madison County Sheriff’s Office bust

  • Updated
  • 0
Jarvis Javon Burns Jr. evidence photo

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says this evidence was seized during the arrest of Jarvis Javon Burns Jr.

A man faces multiple charges after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led deputies to drugs and weapons.

Jarvis Javon Burns Jr. is charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.

The sheriff’s office says its Narcotics and Street Crimes units and SWAT team searched a home in the 4,100 block of Newson Road on Tuesday.

They found oxycodone, marijuana, “a large quantity of suspected drug proceeds” and two firearms. One of the guns previously had been reported stolen to the Huntsville Police Department.

Jarvis Javon Burns Jr.

Jarvis Javon Burns Jr.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you