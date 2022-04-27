Pot, pills, stolen gun found in Madison County Sheriff’s Office bust

A man faces multiple charges after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led deputies to drugs and weapons.
Jarvis Javon Burns Jr. is charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.
The sheriff’s office says its Narcotics and Street Crimes units and SWAT team searched a home in the 4,100 block of Newson Road on Tuesday.
They found oxycodone, marijuana, “a large quantity of suspected drug proceeds” and two firearms. One of the guns previously had been reported stolen to the Huntsville Police Department.