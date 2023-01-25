Post-storm probe confirms recent tornado in Jackson County

Continued analysis of data by the National Weather Service had led to the determination a tornado touched down in Jackson County earlier this month.
That EF-0 tornado, with top winds of 76 mph, touched down between Pisgah and Rosalie near County Roads 151 and 58 on Jan. 12. Traveling toward County Road 126, the tornado caused minor damage until lifting about two miles away near County Road 361.
The tornado caused damage mostly to roofs and trees, according to the service’s post-storm assessment.
Images provided by the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency helped with the determination.