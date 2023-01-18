Severe weather possible Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some areas will have it worse than others

Wednesday afternoon will bring high temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will stay with us through this afternoon until at least late dinnertime.
Overnight, a cold front will move through the region and bring strong storms with the possibility to be severe. Our far western counties are at a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather from about 10 p.m. Wednesday through about 3 a.m. Thursday.
Since this will be an overnight system, be sure to download the WAAY 31 weather app, turn on notifications and turn up the volume. That way, you can be woken up if an urgent update is sent during the night.
The system will move east through the morning hours Thursday. The biggest threats we are watching include gusty winds of more than 40 mph.
Thursday afternoon, Friday and Saturday will be pleasant, with highs in the mid-50s and more cloud cover coming into the forecast Saturday. Rain returns Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S/SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.