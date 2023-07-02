Possible motive revealed in DeKalb County murder case

More than a year since she was first reported missing, the remains of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Isbell were found in the Little River Canyon National Reserve in Fort Payne.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office then arrested Loretta Kay Carr and her daughter, Jessie Kelly, for the kidnapping and murder of Isbell.
"We recovered physical evidence from [Isbell's] home that showed signs of a struggle," said Nick Brown, chief investigator with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Brown said it is believed the mother and daughter killed Isbell by pushing her off a cliff at the reserve.
"It's very inhuman," said Brown. "Brutal what these ladies did to Mary."
After some digging, Brown said a possible motive has become apparent.
"They are all acquaintances, mainly to a boyfriend," said Carr. "They all do come back to one specific person."
The remains found would be turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, where they would be positively identified as Carr's, on what would have been her 39th birthday.
"I know speaking to Mary's family that she was saved, she was washed in the blood," said Brown. "I don't have a doubt that she's looking down right now saying, finally."
Carr is currently behind bars at the DeKalb County Detention Center, before her first preliminary hearing, which will be held on August 21.
Kelly is in custody in Pennsylvania and will first have to be transferred to Missouri to face other charges before she is extradited to Alabama.