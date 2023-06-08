 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Portions of Garrett Road in Limestone County closing for air show at Pryor Field Regional Airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Closed web image

Pryor Field Airport Authority is set to host an air show this weekend over a span of three days. Road closures are expected due to this event.

According to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, there will be road closures to portions of Garrett Road from Highway 31 to Buddy Garrett Road in Limestone County throughout the weekend.

Please see the exact days and times for the closures below:

  • Friday: Closed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday: Closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Please use caution and follow road signage instructions as increased traffic is expected this weekend.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you