Portions of Garrett Road in Limestone County closing for air show at Pryor Field Regional Airport

Pryor Field Airport Authority is set to host an air show this weekend over a span of three days. Road closures are expected due to this event.
According to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, there will be road closures to portions of Garrett Road from Highway 31 to Buddy Garrett Road in Limestone County throughout the weekend.
Please see the exact days and times for the closures below:
- Friday: Closed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday: Closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Please use caution and follow road signage instructions as increased traffic is expected this weekend.