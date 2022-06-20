Portion of North Main Street, North Broad Street to close in Boaz until July 1

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close a portion of Alabama 205, also known as North Main Street and North Broad Street in Boaz, while crews work to upgrade a railroad crossing.
The closure is set to begin 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through Friday, July 1, weather permitting. It affects the portion of road between Mann Avenue and the intersection of Thomas Avenue and College Avenue.
During the closure, OmniTRAX will replace ties and install high-density rubber panels to help improve rideability at the crossing, ALDOT said. A detour will be in place until work is complete, but motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and plan additional travel time.
The project is part of ongoing work to resurface more than 2 miles of Alabama 205. Work was set to begin Monday to patch, mill and resurface the road.
ALDOT said this work could lead to single-lane closures and delays. Following paving, the road will be restriped from four lanes to three, ALDOT said, allowing one through-lane in each direction and one center turn lane.
ALDOT expects that work to be finished this summer.