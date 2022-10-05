Portion of Natchez Trace Parkway to close for improvements

The National Park Service announced it will close a section of the Natchez Trace Parkway for improvements and other work starting 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The 34-mile closure will stretch from the parkway's intersection with Alabama 20 in Lauderdale County to its intersection with Mississippi 25 in Tishimingo County, Mississippi. There will be signs posted to alert parkway users — including cyclists and pedestrians — to a planned detour around the closure until the work is completed.
That work includes roadway, traffic safety and accessibility improvements, as well as milling and overlay for ramps and pull-off areas.
The National Park Service expects 6 miles of previously closed roadway, between Mississippi 25 and Mississippi 4, to reopen by Oct. 12.
John Coffee Memorial Bridge, which is included in the latest closure, is expected to reopen by Nov. 1, according to the agency. The rest of the work will continue through spring of 2023.