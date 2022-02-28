Popular YouTuber confronts suspected child sex predator inside Huntsville mall

A YouTuber from Texas teamed up with a Huntsville father to take down a suspected child sex predator who they say traveled from Tennessee to meet with what he thought was an 11-year-old girl for sex, and the entire confrontation was filmed and turned over to police.
Alex Rosen is the man behind the Ya-Boy JDQ YouTube account and has worked to root out suspected child sex predators since the channel launched in 2019.
“There’s really nothing that surprises me anymore," Rosen said.
Ronald Despain, 39, from Spring Hill, Tennessee, faces felony charges after his arrest earlier this month. He is accused of traveling to Alabama to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
Confronted on-camera by Rosen and his team, Despain admits to being attracted to underage girls and said he knows what he did was wrong. Despain thought he was meeting the girl at the Parkway Place Mall to take her to an apartment for sex on Valentine’s Day.
Despain talked with Rosen for more than 30 minutes, before Rosen turned over his chat logs and the video confession to Huntsville Police, who made the arrest.
“You are mad. You wonder what goes through these men’s minds, and then you’re sad for the kids out here having to do go through this," Huntsville parent Terry Morgan told WAAY 31 Monday.
Morgan is now helping Rosen with his North Alabama investigations.
“I think it will put a thought in their mind that we shouldn’t be doing this," Morgan said.
The YouTube channel, with thousands of paying subscribers, allows Rosen to do this as his main job now.
“We have a lot of supporters," Rosen said. "It wouldn’t be possible for this to be my job without them."
Huntsville Police weighed in on the actions of citizens posing as children online in operations like this one Monday.
“This is something you have to be extremely careful with," Huntsville Police Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver said. "We do not recommend people do that. This is what the police department is for, and that is what our investigators are paid to do."
Rosen and his team have traveled to 25 states since launching their YouTube channel in 2019. Rosen said their work has already lead to arrests and convictions in 25 states.