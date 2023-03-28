Popular Huntsville TikTok creator on possible ban

A total TikTok ban in the U.S. appears more imminent now. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Sunday that lawmakers will be moving forward with legislation to address national security concerns surrounding the social media app.
This is after TikTok’s CEO faced hours of hostile questioning before a congressional committee last week.
TikTok has been a popular tool for business owners across the country and here in North Alabama.
Hville Blast is a multi-media company with the majority of its followers from TikTok.
"We have 12-thousand followers on TikTok,” Hville Blast Director of Content Michael Seale said. “That audience is going to have to access our content somewhere else."
Seale said the group posts videos highlighting local businesses and community events.
"We're capturing the energy and growth going on right now and let's face it there's really nowhere where there's more energy and growth in this state than Huntsville,” Seale said.
Most importantly, he said it gives these small business owners some much needed exposure.
"They contacted us a couple weeks later and just said, we just got a dozen phone calls or a dozen emails based on your TikTok,” Seale said.
Seale said the idea of TikTok shutting down is unsettling.
"TikTok, it does serve a legitimate service, especially in business,” He said.
While they already have other platforms to post to, he is mainly worried about the businesses that solely rely on TikTok.
"It'll have an effect if it goes away because it's a very powerful and far reaching tool,” Seale said.