Popular Huntsville teacher rejects school district deal; termination hearing set for June

A popular Huntsville City Schools teacher and coach accused of printing out fake Covid-19 vaccination cards on a school computer has been offered a deal by the school district that would allow him to return to the classroom but ban him from coaching baseball.
WAAY 31 learned Shelby Hunter refused to agree to that proposed deal. He has been suspended with pay since December 2021.
Hunter took to social media to ask his supporters to show up for a June board hearing, where he expects to finally learn if he will keep his job.
Hunter said he won’t agree to the terms offered up by the school district and argues his actions didn’t violate Alabama's vaccine passport law. Hunter said he stands by his lesson plan to show students the cards as an educational experience.
WAAY 31 reviewed Hunter's personnel file Thursday. In the hundreds of pages, he does not have any other violations of policy or reprimands noted in his file.
The district's superintendent offered Hunter the ability to keep a position as a teacher with the district, but he would have been forced to waive his supplement income and coaching position with the baseball team.
Hunter would be reassigned for the remainder of the school year under the terms of the deal proposed. The school district would have agreed to drop the pending notice of termination.
Hunter was also put on notice that any further disciplinary actions could result in termination.
But Hunter rejected the terms of the deal and will move forward with a grievance hearing in which he could learn his fate with the district after the board weighs in on the situation.
The hearing is 8 a.m. June 2 and open to the public.
WAAY 3 has requested comment on this situation from the district, but they will not discuss it since it’s a personnel matter.