Pop-up storms for much of the day Tuesday

Tuesday brings the chance, yet again, for scattered pop-up showers and storms. While not all of us will see rain today, the chance for brief periods of heavy rain will be with most of us throughout the afternoon and early evening hours on Tuesday.
The rain and even much of the cloud cover will leave us starting just after dinnertime and partly cloudy yet mostly dry conditions will remain with us through the overnight hours.
Our best rain chance looks to be Wednesday night through Thursday. Higher rainfall totals are expected to our south, where folks in Mississippi, Louisiana, and west Alabama could see 4 to 6+ inches of rain.
A little closer to home, some locations south of the Tennessee River could see over 2 inches of rain, while most areas north of the river will see half inch to one inch of rain. Highs remain slightly below normal for this time of year. We will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Friday.
This weekend will be warm and humid with lower storm chances on tap! Highs rebound into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.