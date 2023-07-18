31 ALERT DAY NOW IN EFFECT: Severe storm threat increasing Tuesday evening

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team has issued a 31 Alert Day for the threat of severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A cluster of strong to severe storms is expected to develop across Kentucky and Tennessee later this afternoon. These storms will dive south into our area after 4 PM today.
While all of North Alabama has the risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening, the greatest threat will be in southern Tennessee where a Level 3 risk is now in effect for Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, and Fayetteville. Much of North Alabama is under a Level 2 severe weather risk.
Damaging straight line wind will be the primary threat with this evening's storms. Large hail is also possible in addition to very heavy rain. The tornado threat is low but not zero. The severe weather threat comes to an end by midnight.
