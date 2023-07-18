 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

31 ALERT DAY NOW IN EFFECT: Severe storm threat increasing Tuesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather Team has issued a 31 Alert Day for the threat of severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A cluster of strong to severe storms is expected to develop across Kentucky and Tennessee later this afternoon. These storms will dive south into our area after 4 PM today.

Tuesday Alert Day

While all of North Alabama has the risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening, the greatest threat will be in southern Tennessee where a Level 3 risk is now in effect for Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, and Fayetteville. Much of North Alabama is under a Level 2 severe weather risk.

Tuesday Severe Risk

Damaging straight line wind will be the primary threat with this evening's storms. Large hail is also possible in addition to very heavy rain. The tornado threat is low but not zero. The severe weather threat comes to an end by midnight.

Tuesday Severe Threats

Stay with the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather team for continuing updates throughout the day. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app for the latest watches and warnings and to access our 31 Triple Doppler as storms approach our area later today.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

