Polls find majority of Americans say country is heading in wrong direction

The vast majority of Americans across party lines are unhappy with the state of the US, a new set of polling finds.
In an AP-NORC survey released Wednesday, 85% of US adults say that things in the country are headed in the wrong direction, with just 14% believing things are going in the right direction. That's a more pessimistic reading than in May, when 78% said things were headed the wrong way and 21% that things were generally moving in the right direction.
Currently, both 92% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats are dissatisfied with the direction of the country — the highest number among Democrats since President Joe Biden took office last year.
Only 20% of Americans describe the nation's economy as good, with 79% calling it poor, according to the AP-NORC poll. This sentiment, too, is relatively bipartisan, with both 90% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats describing the economy as poor.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll also released Wednesday finds rising discontent, specifically among Democrats, in the days following the US Supreme Court ruling that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. In that poll, 62% of Democrats say that things in the country are off on the wrong track, up from 49% the prior week. By contrast, 86% of Republicans say things are on the wrong track, down slightly from 94% a week earlier.
Americans' views of Biden, meanwhile, remain underwater. A CNN Poll of Polls average of surveys taken in the second half of June finds that 38% of Americans approve of the job he's doing, with 57% disapproving, similar to his ratings earlier in the month.
In the AP-NORC poll, 28% of US adults approve of Biden's job performance on the economy — his lowest rating on the issue to date in that survey — 36% approve of his performance on gun policy and 53% approve of the way he's handled the coronavirus pandemic.
