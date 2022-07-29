Police: Woman whose body was found Friday in Florence home may have been dead 'for several weeks'

Florence Police are investigating the death of a woman who appears to have died several weeks before her body was found in a home with her son and another woman.
The department said officers responded to a home in the 300 block at about 2 p.m. Friday for a welfare check on Regina Crosslin after getting a report that she had not been heard from in several months.
At the home, officers found Regina Crosslin's son, Richard Crosslin, and a woman, Amanda Phillips. Phillips tried to stop officers from getting into the residence but was unsuccessful.
Officers entered the home and found the body of Regina Crosslin, who "appeared to have been deceased for several weeks," according to Florence Police Department.
Phillips was arrested for obstructing governmental operations, while Richard Crosslin was arrested on unrelated warrants.
Florence Police say Regina Crosslin's manner of death is being investigated, and an autopsy will be conducted.