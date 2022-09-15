Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama.
Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
Those checks total more than $4,000 in stolen funds, police said. The financial institution reported the theft Sept. 7 after the checks were returned because the connected account had been closed.
Decatur Police say the true owner of the driver's license did not know Davis and never gave permission for Davis to use their identifying information.
Davis is charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of first-degree theft.
Bond was set at $120,000.
Other charges likely
The same financial institution reported a similar incident in July, according to Decatur Police. Over a two-day period, a woman used another person's Alabama driver's license to cash checks at branches in Huntsville, Arab, Madison and Decatur.
It's expected Davis will face charges related to those incidents as well.